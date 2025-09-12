Amazon India Under Fire: NHRC Investigates Allegations of Illegal Knife Sales

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding a complaint against Amazon India. The complaint alleges that the e-commerce giant is selling prohibited knives in violation of Sections 2 and 20 of the Arms Act, 1959, which poses a significant public safety threat.

The NHRC's bench, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, is overseeing the case under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The notice was sent on September 11, urging a prompt investigation and action from central government authorities.

The proceedings also call for a report detailing the actions taken within 10 days, which is to be submitted to the Commission for review. The special secretary in charge of Internal Security at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed as well.