Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has temporarily closed eight support centres for Afghan refugees returning home. The closure follows the Taliban's ban on female U.N. staff, significantly hampering the agency's ability to operate effectively.

UNHCR Representative Arafat Jamal noted the centres were pivotal in offering essential services, including cash aid and personal interviews, particularly important for women who require female staff for these interactions. Jamal emphasized that this operational move highlights the indispensability of female workers in specific roles.

The closures come amidst increased repatriations of Afghans from Pakistan and recent earthquakes in the region, which have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. The UN urges the Taliban to lift these restrictions to ensure continued assistance to affected populations and is actively negotiating to reopen the centres.

