Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

The UNHCR has shut eight centres assisting Afghan refugees returning due to a ban on female staff, imposed by Taliban authorities. Nearly 1 million Afghans might be involuntarily repatriated from Pakistan. The situation hinders crucial aid services, impacting the vulnerable population after recent earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:02 IST
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has temporarily closed eight support centres for Afghan refugees returning home. The closure follows the Taliban's ban on female U.N. staff, significantly hampering the agency's ability to operate effectively.

UNHCR Representative Arafat Jamal noted the centres were pivotal in offering essential services, including cash aid and personal interviews, particularly important for women who require female staff for these interactions. Jamal emphasized that this operational move highlights the indispensability of female workers in specific roles.

The closures come amidst increased repatriations of Afghans from Pakistan and recent earthquakes in the region, which have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. The UN urges the Taliban to lift these restrictions to ensure continued assistance to affected populations and is actively negotiating to reopen the centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

