PDP Leader Waheed Para Defends MLA Institution Amid Controversy
Waheed Para, an MLA from Pulwama and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, called on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker to defend legislators, criticizing a move against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik. Para argued for the protection of the 'institution of MLA' in the face of a show-cause notice issued to him.
Waheed Para, the Peoples Democratic Party leader and MLA from Pulwama, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker to take a stand in defending the institution of legislators.
His comments came after a show-cause notice was issued to him by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather over social media claims related to the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Para disagreed with the speaker's actions, emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the Assembly, describing the issue as an institutional challenge rather than a personal one.
