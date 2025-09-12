Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Spain Summons Israeli Diplomat

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires in an official protest against comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The Spanish Foreign Ministry issued a statement rejecting these statements as false and slanderous, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:06 IST
Jose Manuel Albares
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a move signaling rising diplomatic tensions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires over disparaging remarks attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office concerning Spain.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent formally, labeling Netanyahu's comments as 'false and slanderous,' in an official statement.

This development marks a significant cooling in relations and highlights the ongoing sensitivity in diplomatic exchanges between Spain and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

