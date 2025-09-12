Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Spain Summons Israeli Diplomat

In a move signaling rising diplomatic tensions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires over disparaging remarks attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office concerning Spain.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent formally, labeling Netanyahu's comments as 'false and slanderous,' in an official statement.

This development marks a significant cooling in relations and highlights the ongoing sensitivity in diplomatic exchanges between Spain and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)