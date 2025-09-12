Delhi High Court Bomb Scare: A Dramatic Hoax Unfolds
A bomb threat email led to the evacuation of Delhi High Court but was later deemed a hoax. The police and security teams launched an immediate search operation. Despite the initial alarm, court proceedings resumed in the afternoon after authorities confirmed no real threat was present.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi High Court, an email warning of imminent explosions caused panic, leading to the evacuation of judges, lawyers, and court staff. Police and security teams quickly responded, scouring the premises for potential danger.
The email, received by the registrar general early in the morning, initiated widespread concern as it detailed threats to judges' chambers and courtrooms. Court proceedings were disrupted as judges evacuated following protocol.
After a thorough investigation, authorities declared the threat a hoax, allowing normal court activities to resume in the afternoon. Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that the threatening message bore no connection to previous bomb threats targeting schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Norway Forge New Path in Maritime Security and Green Tech
Tragedy at Dakshineswar: Metro Security Under Scrutiny After Teen's Fatal Stabbing
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple
Intensified Security at Indo-Nepal Border Amid Escaped Inmates Chaos
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns