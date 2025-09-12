Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

German federal prosecutors have assumed control of an investigation into a suspected Islamist attack in Essen, where a Kosovar national, identified as Erjon S, allegedly attempted to murder two individuals last week.

The suspect is accused of stabbing a teacher and a bystander, both of whom sustained serious injuries, before seeking further victims at the Old Synagogue. Authorities believe the attack was motivated by radical Islamist beliefs aimed at undermining Germany's liberal values.

The investigation has been prioritized by federal authorities due to its implications for national security, as delineated in a statement released by prosecutors.

(With inputs from agencies.)