Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

The Delhi Police have arrested a husband-wife duo linked to a Rs 1.79 crore cyber fraud. Ranjana and Shivanand Maurya are implicated in an online scam, with their bank accounts used for illicit transfers. Their arrest involved coordination with Chennai's cybercrime unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police have apprehended a husband-wife team accused of being involved in an online fraud case that siphoned off nearly Rs 1.79 crore. This operation was conducted in collaboration with the Chennai cybercrime unit, according to officials on Friday.

Ranjana and Shivanand Maurya, residents of Jharoda in north Delhi, were arrested in a joint effort following the request of the Chennai cyber police, which was investigating a case at the Ashok Nagar police station in Chennai. The fraudulent funds were reportedly transferred to a bank account in Ranjana Maurya's name. Police raids at the couple's residence and workplace resulted in their capture, authorities confirmed.

During interrogation, the couple revealed that they permitted a man named Imran from Meerut to use Ranjana's bank account. Approximately Rs 5 lakh was deposited in the account, which was later withdrawn and passed to Imran for a Rs 1 lakh commission. Raids were also conducted in Meerut to locate Imran, who remains at large. The couple, with backgrounds in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh, appeared before a Delhi court and received a transit remand until September 12 for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

