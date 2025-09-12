Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses Adani Group of cutting trees unlawfully for a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, violating the Forest Rights Act. The state denies these claims, asserting legal compliance. Local tribes protest the project which they claim threatens their land and livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:42 IST
Jairam Ramesh
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Adani Group of illegally felling trees on government and forest land in Dhirauli, Madhya Pradesh, for its coal mining project, contravening the Forest Rights Act. However, dispelling these allegations, the state government called the accusations baseless.

The former environment minister highlighted that the project was imposed by the Modi administration in 2019 and criticized the government's haste to push forward without obtaining the required legal clearances. He emphasized that the area involves significant tribal involvement, with many, including a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), opposing the development.

The Madhya Pradesh government, in response, stated that all necessary approvals had been obtained, including the final nod from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. They argued that due procedures, including public hearings and compensations, were properly executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

