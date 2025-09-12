Controversy Surrounding MP Umesh Patel: Social Media Remarks Under Scrutiny

Daman and Diu MP Umesh Babubhai Patel finds himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of making objectionable remarks on social media, according to police reports on Friday.

Patel, who emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Daman and Diu constituency, allegedly made derogatory comments on a Facebook live broadcast, prompting legal action.

The investigation follows a complaint from Ramkumar Shah, who alleged Patel's statements during the broadcast were offensive to his community, and also insulted officials and students from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The complaint led to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.