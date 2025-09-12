Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding MP Umesh Patel: Social Media Remarks Under Scrutiny

The Daman and Diu MP Umesh Babubhai Patel is under investigation following an FIR filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks during a Facebook live session. The police report claims his statements were offensive and misleading, affecting community sentiments. Legal proceedings are underway concerning these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:19 IST
Daman and Diu MP Umesh Babubhai Patel finds himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of making objectionable remarks on social media, according to police reports on Friday.

Patel, who emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Daman and Diu constituency, allegedly made derogatory comments on a Facebook live broadcast, prompting legal action.

The investigation follows a complaint from Ramkumar Shah, who alleged Patel's statements during the broadcast were offensive to his community, and also insulted officials and students from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The complaint led to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

