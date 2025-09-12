Stalin Urges Withdrawal of Atomic Mineral Mining Exemption

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon the central government to revoke the recent Office Memorandum that exempts atomic mineral mining projects from public consultation. Issued by the Ministry of Environment, the memorandum allows for central-level appraisal of such projects without community involvement.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu's coastal regions, rich in rare earth elements, are ecologically sensitive and necessitate thorough scrutiny with community participation. He stressed that bypassing public consultations compromises environmental governance and deprives local communities of their civic rights.

The chief minister highlighted that the National Green Tribunal has previously invalidated similar memorandums and urged the government to uphold democratic principles by deliberating policy changes in Parliament and with state authorities.

