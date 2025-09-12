Swift Justice: Supreme Court Mandates Timely Bail Decisions

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the prolonged delays in resolving bail applications, equating such delays with a denial of justice. It has instructed high courts to ensure that regular and anticipatory bail pleas are decided within a two-month timeframe from the date of filing.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan provided these directives, stressing that personal liberty should not be compromised due to extended legal processes. The court emphasized that applications should be settled expeditiously, averting indefinite uncertainty for those awaiting judgment.

The Supreme Court highlighted that delays violate constitutional principles, specifically citing Articles 14 and 21. In response, high courts and subordinate courts have been urged to prioritize bail-related matters and prevent unnecessary adjournments, while investigative agencies are expected to handle prolonged cases promptly. A recent judgment stemming from a Bombay High Court case further reflects the urgency in addressing this issue.

