Odisha Corruption Scandal: High-Profile Arrests Trigger Statewide Scrutiny
Odisha Vigilance authorities have arrested three government officials, including 2019 OAS topper Aswini Kumar Panda, in separate corruption cases. Panda was caught accepting Rs 15,000 in bribes for land conversion. Two others were detained for unrelated bribery and fund misappropriation cases amid increased vigilance efforts.
The Odisha Vigilance Department struck a significant blow against corruption on Friday, arresting three government officials on separate charges. Among those detained was Aswini Kumar Panda, the 2019 topper of the Odisha Administrative Service batch, who faces allegations of bribery related to land conversion.
Panda, serving as Tahasildar in Sambalpur district's Bamra, was accused of accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe through his office driver for processing a land mutation case. The Odisha Vigilance Department reported subsequent searches that revealed cash and gold at Panda's residence.
In separate incidents, Chittaranjan Rout, a District Labour Officer, and Puspita Mahakud, a panchayat official, were also arrested on bribery and fund misappropriation charges. These arrests highlight rising efforts to curb corruption within Odisha's government sectors.
