Delayed Recognition: A Father's Quest for Justice in Honor of a Brave Son

In 2012, Saurabh Garg sacrificed his life to save 11 people from a house fire in Haryana, India. His father, Chander Bhan, has since sought official recognition for his son's bravery. Despite repeated recommendations, bureaucratic delays have prevented Garg from receiving national honors, prompting the Haryana Human Rights Commission to intervene.

Delayed Recognition: A Father's Quest for Justice in Honor of a Brave Son
In a heroic act of selflessness, Saurabh Garg saved 11 individuals from a house fire, sacrificing his own life in the process. For over a decade, his father Chander Bhan has sought recognition for his son's gallant deed, but bureaucratic delays have thwarted such honors.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission, in response to Bhan's persistent efforts, has recently criticized the administrative negligence that has delayed Garg's recognition. Despite numerous recommendations, including from the Deputy Commissioner of Jind and correspondence with the Prime Minister's Office, the necessary actions to honor Garg's bravery have yet to materialize.

The commission urges the Haryana government to seek exceptions and propose state-level awards for Garg. They highlighted that honoring such acts is more than symbolic; it signals society's dedication to acknowledging courage and humanity, extending beyond mere financial compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

