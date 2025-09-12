France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland
France's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to protest an unacceptable drone incursion into Poland, which poses a threat to European and NATO security, according to a French diplomatic source.
France made its stance clear on Friday by summoning the Russian ambassador following a drone incident in Poland, a French diplomatic source reported.
The move comes as the French authorities expressed that such incursions are deemed unacceptable and represent a potential threat to the security of Europe and NATO.
The incident marks a significant moment in diplomatic relations, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region and the unified European response to security breaches.
