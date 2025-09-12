Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

In a bold robbery, a four-man gang stole Rs 31.50 lakh from a businessman's employee after crashing into his cab. The robbers attacked with chilli powder and fled, leaving Rs 8.50 lakh behind, after their car overturned. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight heist, a gang of four men seized Rs 31.50 lakh from a businessman's employee, following a dramatic car collision. The incident unfolded on Friday, capturing attention near Shankarpally.

Police reports indicate the employee was returning from Vikarabad with Rs 40 lakh on his boss's instructions. The robbers, believed to have been tailing the cab, rammed into it, causing a chaotic sequence of events.

As the cab continued, the assailants shattered its window, attacked the employee with chilli powder, and wounded the driver. Despite their escape car overturning shortly after, the robbers fled with the money, minus Rs 8.50 lakh left at the scene. Authorities are vigorously pursuing investigations.

