Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

Tensions escalate in Odisha as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the opposition party, alleges that the ruling BJP government is failing to meet the fertilizer demands crucial for farmers. The BJD announced a protest on September 15 near Raj Bhavan, challenging the government's claims of adequate supply.

The BJD's stance is based on discrepancies between the state's fertilizer needs and actual allotments, as highlighted by BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma. At a press conference, Burma refuted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's statement of no fertilizer shortage, citing significant shortfalls reported across several districts.

In a pointed critique, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik accused the BJP of negligence, pointing out longstanding unfulfilled promises like the delayed Talcher fertilizer plant. As farmers resort to protests, the BJD vows to continue its agitation unless the fertilizer crisis is resolved.

