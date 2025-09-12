Ramaphosa: Fixing North West Municipalities Key to Restoring Services, Trust

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that the national executive, in close cooperation with the North West provincial government, is determined to stabilise municipalities in the province and restore consistent service delivery. His remarks came during an engagement with the North West Provincial Executive Council in Rustenburg on Friday, part of a nationwide effort to strengthen cooperative governance under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Restoring Service Delivery in Troubled Municipalities

Ramaphosa placed particular emphasis on the troubled Ditsobotla Local Municipality, which has become synonymous with instability and poor service delivery. The municipality was recently placed under administration, joining a list of struggling councils in the province.

“We were all elected to serve the people and not our own interests. Failure to deliver services is an infringement of the basic rights of residents and our citizens more broadly. No one should go more than a day without running water while there is a deafening silence from the municipal offices about when the water will be restored,” he said.

The President warned against maladministration, corruption, and poor governance, saying these could not be excused under any circumstances. He stressed that elected leaders and officials must be held accountable for the work they do and the salaries they earn.

Water Supply and Poverty Concerns

Water supply emerged as a central issue, especially in the wake of recent protests in Westbury and Coronationville (Gauteng) where residents demanded reliable water and municipal accountability.

Ramaphosa highlighted the findings of the National Treasury’s 2024 provincial socio-economic review, which noted both an increase in poverty levels and a decline in households with access to basic services such as water.

While acknowledging that the North West provincial government has made progress in expanding infrastructure, he admitted that the benefits were not being felt due to recurring instability and weak municipal governance.

Fiscal Constraints and Governance Failures

The President recognised that fiscal pressures continue to limit projects and service delivery, particularly at municipal level. However, he argued that this cannot justify the failures of leadership.

“If a municipality is put under administration, we need to know what the elected representatives and municipal officials are doing to earn their salaries. And we need to ask ourselves whether the salaries that they are paid are value for money and whether they are doing their work,” Ramaphosa said.

National-Provincial Consultations for Cooperative Governance

The Rustenburg meeting forms part of a series of consultations between the national executive and provinces. North West became the seventh province to host such an engagement, following earlier sessions in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and the Northern Cape.

These engagements are aimed at strengthening cooperative governance, identifying challenges in service delivery, and ensuring alignment of priorities across all spheres of government.

Unlocking Growth in Strategic Sectors

Beyond governance, Ramaphosa urged a sharper focus on unlocking opportunities in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and infrastructure. He also singled out the North West Green Hydrogen Masterplan as a transformative project for the province and the country.

“The Green Hydrogen Masterplan is a driver of inclusive growth and industrialisation that could benefit not only the North West, but also the national economy and the continent at large,” he said.

The President added that the initiative could support job creation, cleaner energy solutions, and industrial development, further strengthening the province’s role as the Platinum Province.

Rebuilding Trust with Communities

Ramaphosa concluded by calling on all spheres of government to act decisively to restore public trust, noting that communities had grown frustrated with unfulfilled promises and declining municipal performance.

“Premier Mokgosi, working together with your executive council and the municipal leadership here, I am confident that we can drive development in the Platinum Province. In this effort, no person, no community and no industry should be left behind,” he said.

The President’s message reinforced the GNU’s broader commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that municipal stability and service delivery are prioritised as key building blocks for economic development and social stability in the North West.