Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Women's Safety Measures and Police Accountability

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna emphasized women's safety as a key priority during a review meeting. He directed police to ensure prompt FIRs, effective counseling, and engagement with complainants in harassment cases. Additionally, he addressed cybercrime response delays and insisted on thorough grievance redressal processes.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna underscored the importance of women's safety as a top priority for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a virtual review meeting with various police officials on Friday. He stressed the need for speedy first information report (FIR) registration and comprehensive victim counseling, even in minor incidents.

Krishna emphasized that women's security extends beyond police responsibilities to become a governance priority and urged officers to handle harassment and domestic violence cases with urgency. He also advocated for personal interaction with complainants to ensure timely filing of FIRs and pushed for the preparation of a detailed women's safety action plan.

In addition to addressing delays in cybercrime responses, the DGP focused on improving public grievance redressal, noting the need for quick resolutions and stringent monitoring of police conduct. Amid discussions on manpower management, Krishna called for "zero error" in custodial death cases and stressed the importance of dialog in local disputes.

