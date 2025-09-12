Left Menu

UN Court Sides with France in Equatorial Guinea Mansion Dispute

The UN's top court ruled in favor of France in a legal battle with Equatorial Guinea over a seized mansion in Paris. The African nation alleged that France violated international law by confiscating the building during a corruption probe involving Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:41 IST
In a legal confrontation that has drawn international attention, the United Nations' highest court ruled in favor of France on Friday, concluding a lengthy dispute over the sale of a luxurious mansion located on one of Paris's most exclusive avenues.

Equatorial Guinea had sought intervention from the International Court of Justice in 2022, claiming that France had overstepped international boundaries by refusing to return assets seized amid a corruption investigation. These assets, including the mansion on Avenue Foch, were linked to Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, notwithstanding the broader accusations against him.

The case has sparked allegations of neo-colonialism from Equatorial Guinea, as authorities demanded the return of the confiscated property. However, the court's judgement highlighted that there was insufficient evidence to back Equatorial Guinea's claims, supporting France's stance on resolving such disputes through negotiation instead.

