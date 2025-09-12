Controversy and Harmony: Lahav Shani's Unexpected Konzerthaus Performance

The Berlin Konzerthaus stepped in to welcome Israeli conductor Lahav Shani after his invitation to a Belgian festival was rescinded over his ties to the Israel Philharmonic amidst the Gaza conflict.

Shani, initially scheduled to conduct the Munich Philharmonic in Ghent, found his participation halted when the Flanders Festival expressed concerns about his association with the Israeli orchestra. The festival's withdrawal, premised on Shani's leadership role, precipitated sharp denunciation from German political figures, stressing historical ties with Israel.

Despite the political tension, Shani will lead performances featuring Beethoven and Wagner compositions at the Konzerthaus, with European political figures cautioning against artist boycotts and emphasizing Shani's dedication to peace efforts.

