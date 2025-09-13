High-Profile Convictions: Ex-Minister and Associates Sentenced Over 2013 Protest

In a significant legal development, a court sentenced senior Congress leader Pradeep Jain Aditya, along with 13 others, to two years in prison for staging a road blockade in 2013. The protest, aimed at addressing power cuts, took place near the Parichha Thermal Power Plant and resulted in a major traffic disruption.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM-I) and Special MP-MLA Court Judge Anil Kumar Saptam handed down the verdict under various sections of the former Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Despite the ruling, all the convicted individuals were released on a personal bond and were granted a month to contest the decision in a higher court.

Following sentencing, Jain expressed his determination to continue advocating for the residents of Bundelkhand and lamented the punishment of his fellow workers. His lawyer, Vivek Bajpai, plans to appeal the conviction, alleging discrepancies in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)