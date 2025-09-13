Left Menu

High-Profile Convictions: Ex-Minister and Associates Sentenced Over 2013 Protest

Senior Congress leader Pradeep Jain Aditya and 13 others were sentenced to two years' imprisonment for a 2013 road blockade protesting power cuts. They were released on a personal bond and plan to appeal the verdict. The case involved blocking a highway near Parichha Thermal Power Plant, causing significant disruption.

Jhansi | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:47 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, a court sentenced senior Congress leader Pradeep Jain Aditya, along with 13 others, to two years in prison for staging a road blockade in 2013. The protest, aimed at addressing power cuts, took place near the Parichha Thermal Power Plant and resulted in a major traffic disruption.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM-I) and Special MP-MLA Court Judge Anil Kumar Saptam handed down the verdict under various sections of the former Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Despite the ruling, all the convicted individuals were released on a personal bond and were granted a month to contest the decision in a higher court.

Following sentencing, Jain expressed his determination to continue advocating for the residents of Bundelkhand and lamented the punishment of his fellow workers. His lawyer, Vivek Bajpai, plans to appeal the conviction, alleging discrepancies in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

