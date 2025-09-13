Forged Plots and Political Vendettas: The Thakur Allegations

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and his wife, Nutan Thakur, have been accused of forgery, cheating, and misuse of official position in a two-decade-old industrial plot case in Deoria. The complaint, filed by Alok Kumar Srivastava, alleges significant document fabrication, sparking a thorough investigation.

Responding to the charges, Amitabh Thakur labeled the allegations as politically driven, asserting his and his wife's commitment to proving their innocence. The accusations date back to 1999, centering on fabricated documents allegedly used to obtain Plot No B-2, with Amitabh allegedly abusing his power for undue gains.

The couple has described the FIR as a political vendetta, insisting on the legal transformation of a civil dispute into a criminal case. As the investigation proceeds under various IPC sections, they expressed confidence in dispelling the accusations, emphasizing their past efforts to expose high-level misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)