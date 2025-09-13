Left Menu

Forged Plots and Political Vendettas: The Thakur Allegations

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and wife Nutan face charges of forgery and misuse of power relating to an industrial plot in Deoria. They claim the accusations are politically motivated and aim to clear their names. An ongoing investigation involves alleged document forgery and misuse of position and government benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:10 IST
Forged Plots and Political Vendettas: The Thakur Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and his wife, Nutan Thakur, have been accused of forgery, cheating, and misuse of official position in a two-decade-old industrial plot case in Deoria. The complaint, filed by Alok Kumar Srivastava, alleges significant document fabrication, sparking a thorough investigation.

Responding to the charges, Amitabh Thakur labeled the allegations as politically driven, asserting his and his wife's commitment to proving their innocence. The accusations date back to 1999, centering on fabricated documents allegedly used to obtain Plot No B-2, with Amitabh allegedly abusing his power for undue gains.

The couple has described the FIR as a political vendetta, insisting on the legal transformation of a civil dispute into a criminal case. As the investigation proceeds under various IPC sections, they expressed confidence in dispelling the accusations, emphasizing their past efforts to expose high-level misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global
3
Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025