Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces

In a significant move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced plans for a dual focus on nuclear and conventional military development. This strategy is set to be unveiled at an upcoming Workers' Party of Korea meeting, as reported by state media KCNA on Saturday.

While conducting inspections of weapons research facilities, Kim emphasized the importance of enhancing both nuclear and conventional forces to strengthen national defense. This visit also included overseeing a military shooting drill and assessing a hospital construction site.

This domestic activity follows Kim's high-profile international engagements in Beijing, where he met with world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concurrently, North Korea criticized planned joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea, describing them as provocations that reinforce Pyongyang's nuclear stance.