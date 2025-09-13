Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to propose a policy of advancing both nuclear and conventional military capabilities at a key party meeting. This follows his recent interactions with international leaders and domestic military activities. North Korea criticized upcoming U.S.-South Korea military exercises as a 'nuclear war drill.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 04:27 IST
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces
policy

In a significant move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced plans for a dual focus on nuclear and conventional military development. This strategy is set to be unveiled at an upcoming Workers' Party of Korea meeting, as reported by state media KCNA on Saturday.

While conducting inspections of weapons research facilities, Kim emphasized the importance of enhancing both nuclear and conventional forces to strengthen national defense. This visit also included overseeing a military shooting drill and assessing a hospital construction site.

This domestic activity follows Kim's high-profile international engagements in Beijing, where he met with world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concurrently, North Korea criticized planned joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea, describing them as provocations that reinforce Pyongyang's nuclear stance.

TRENDING

1
G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Conflict

G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Con...

 Global
2
Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional ...

 Global
4
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025