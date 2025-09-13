Delhi Police Uncovers Illegal Arms Factory in Mathura

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. Law enforcement officials reported the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during the raid conducted by the Sarai Rohilla police team.

The operation followed intelligence reports concerning a network supplying firearms to the nation's capital. The team discovered multiple pistols, both finished and incomplete, live cartridges, and raw materials for crafting weapons.

This discovery comes shortly after police unearthed another makeshift arms factory in Aligarh earlier in September. Investigators are actively pursuing leads to trace the distribution network involved in this illegal arms trade.

