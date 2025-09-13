Left Menu

Delhi Police Uncovers Illegal Arms Factory in Mathura

Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was seized during the operation. The police team found several pistols, live cartridges, and raw materials for weapon production. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind the arms supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:44 IST
Delhi Police Uncovers Illegal Arms Factory in Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. Law enforcement officials reported the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during the raid conducted by the Sarai Rohilla police team.

The operation followed intelligence reports concerning a network supplying firearms to the nation's capital. The team discovered multiple pistols, both finished and incomplete, live cartridges, and raw materials for crafting weapons.

This discovery comes shortly after police unearthed another makeshift arms factory in Aligarh earlier in September. Investigators are actively pursuing leads to trace the distribution network involved in this illegal arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

 India
2
Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

 Singapore
3
New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles see price reduction: Modi.

New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles s...

 India
4
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.

India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025