Delhi Police Uncovers Illegal Arms Factory in Mathura
Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was seized during the operation. The police team found several pistols, live cartridges, and raw materials for weapon production. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind the arms supply.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. Law enforcement officials reported the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during the raid conducted by the Sarai Rohilla police team.
The operation followed intelligence reports concerning a network supplying firearms to the nation's capital. The team discovered multiple pistols, both finished and incomplete, live cartridges, and raw materials for crafting weapons.
This discovery comes shortly after police unearthed another makeshift arms factory in Aligarh earlier in September. Investigators are actively pursuing leads to trace the distribution network involved in this illegal arms trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
