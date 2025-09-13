Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested Zainul Abideen, accused of facilitating mule bank accounts used in a cyber fraud that duped a 73-year-old retired doctor of Rs 4.43 crore. The Kannur City Cyber Crime Police caught Abideen in Ernakulam on Friday.

The victim was ensnared by fraudsters who used a WhatsApp group to entice him into a spurious trading scheme with promises of high returns. Under deception, the doctor transferred substantial funds to multiple accounts, believing in false profit reports from a sham trading platform, Upstox.

Abideen allegedly arranged for a bank account in the name of Senthil Kumar, unbeknownst to the latter, for fraudulent transactions. While Abideen earned Rs 1.2 lakh in commission, his associates had also been previously apprehended. The police have successfully frozen several accounts holding considerable amounts linked to the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)