Modi's First Manipur Visit Amidst Ethnic Unrest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. Braving inclement weather, he reached Churachandpur, where he is set to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore. Modi’s visit comes as security is heightened amid opposition criticism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his inaugural visit to Manipur on Saturday afternoon, navigating heavy rain to reach the Kuki-dominated area of Churachandpur. This marks his first visit since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023.
Initially scheduled to fly directly from Aizawl to Churachandpur, Modi's travel plans were thwarted by adverse weather conditions, according to officials. Upon arrival in Imphal, he was greeted by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.
Modi is expected to lay the foundation for development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and later unveil projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in the Meitei-majority Imphal. This visit takes place amidst heightened security and criticism from opposition parties over his previous inattention to the state's ethnic strife.
