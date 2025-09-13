Tensions Rise in Doda Amid AAP MLA's Detention

The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district continues to disrupt normal life, with the unrest now extending into a fifth day, according to officials. Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act is reportedly due to accusations of disrupting public order, leading to a series of protests.

Authorities responded by imposing prohibitory measures and cutting off mobile and broadband services. Despite a brief relaxation of restrictions on Friday evening, security forces were active on Saturday, patrolling the streets and advising shopkeepers to remain closed as a precaution.

The protests escalated into violent clashes earlier in the week, resulting in injuries to several police officers. Educational institutions remain closed, and the local populace, already affected by recent heavy rains, is calling for the immediate lifting of restrictions to return to normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)