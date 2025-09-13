Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Doda Amid AAP MLA's Detention

The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act has disrupted life in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for five days. The arrest ignited protests, prompting a security response and internet shutdowns. Residents demand lifting restrictions to resume daily activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda/Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district continues to disrupt normal life, with the unrest now extending into a fifth day, according to officials. Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act is reportedly due to accusations of disrupting public order, leading to a series of protests.

Authorities responded by imposing prohibitory measures and cutting off mobile and broadband services. Despite a brief relaxation of restrictions on Friday evening, security forces were active on Saturday, patrolling the streets and advising shopkeepers to remain closed as a precaution.

The protests escalated into violent clashes earlier in the week, resulting in injuries to several police officers. Educational institutions remain closed, and the local populace, already affected by recent heavy rains, is calling for the immediate lifting of restrictions to return to normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

