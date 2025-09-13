Left Menu

Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

A surge in swatting calls, false reports of armed threats, is causing distress across US college campuses. Despite efforts to combat the hoaxes, including FBI investigations and educational guidance, these incidents continue to strain resources and create fear. This trend is associated with online groups seeking attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mission | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:37 IST
Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shocking trend of swatting calls has engulfed numerous US college campuses, posing significant challenges in distinguishing between hoaxes and genuine threats. The false alarms, which report nonexistent armed gunmen, have prompted significant concern among students and faculty members, often leading to lockdowns and heightened tensions.

The FBI is actively investigating these incidents, but no arrests have been made. The phenomenon originates from online gaming disputes and is now linked to nihilistic groups spreading chaos via mass-produced hoax calls. The Department of Education has issued guidelines to identify fake calls, but the strain on resources is palpable.

In Kansas, a swatting attempt demonstrated typical errors, such as misnaming the targeted university. Despite such clues, the psychological and logistical impact on those affected is profound. Authorities worry about potential desensitization among students and faculty, emphasizing the need to address this rising threat seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

 Lebanon
3
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
4
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025