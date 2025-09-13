Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

A shocking trend of swatting calls has engulfed numerous US college campuses, posing significant challenges in distinguishing between hoaxes and genuine threats. The false alarms, which report nonexistent armed gunmen, have prompted significant concern among students and faculty members, often leading to lockdowns and heightened tensions.

The FBI is actively investigating these incidents, but no arrests have been made. The phenomenon originates from online gaming disputes and is now linked to nihilistic groups spreading chaos via mass-produced hoax calls. The Department of Education has issued guidelines to identify fake calls, but the strain on resources is palpable.

In Kansas, a swatting attempt demonstrated typical errors, such as misnaming the targeted university. Despite such clues, the psychological and logistical impact on those affected is profound. Authorities worry about potential desensitization among students and faculty, emphasizing the need to address this rising threat seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)