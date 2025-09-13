Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Over Shah Bano Case

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress party of historical injustice towards Muslim women, citing their appeasement policies.

He referenced the Shah Bano case during a speech, highlighting how the Congress-led government overturned a Supreme Court ruling through the 1986 Muslim Women Act.

Yadav praised the current government's legal reforms and outlined Madhya Pradesh's crackdown on unregulated religious practices, enforcing laws on loudspeakers and meat sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)