Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Over Shah Bano Case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress party for denying legitimate rights to Muslim women due to its appeasement policy. Referring to the Shah Bano case, he praised the Modi government for legal reforms and spoke about state measures regulating religious loudspeakers and meat sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:31 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress party of historical injustice towards Muslim women, citing their appeasement policies.

He referenced the Shah Bano case during a speech, highlighting how the Congress-led government overturned a Supreme Court ruling through the 1986 Muslim Women Act.

Yadav praised the current government's legal reforms and outlined Madhya Pradesh's crackdown on unregulated religious practices, enforcing laws on loudspeakers and meat sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

