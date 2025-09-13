Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability
Palestinian factions in Lebanese refugee camps transferred weapons to authorities, part of a deal to remove non-state-controlled arms. The handover involved multiple camps, including Ein el-Hilweh and Beddawi, and marks slow progress in disarmament efforts. Despite challenges, including armed factions and socio-economic restrictions on refugees, this move may stabilize the region.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant move towards stability, Palestinian factions in Lebanese refugee camps have begun transferring weapons to authorities. This initiative is part of a deal finalized earlier this year to remove non-state-controlled arms, aiming to disarm various factions.
The transfer, however, has been slow since its initiation last month. The recent operations took place in Ein el-Hilweh, the largest refugee camp, and Beddawi, involving truckloads of weapons being handed over. This activity was confirmed by the state-run National News Agency and Palestinian representatives.
The context of this handover is complex. Palestinians in Lebanon face socio-economic challenges, including restrictions on citizenship and employment. This weapon transfer represents a potentially stabilizing factor amid ongoing tensions between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and Islamist factions.