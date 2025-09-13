Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

In a significant move towards stability, Palestinian factions in Lebanese refugee camps have begun transferring weapons to authorities. This initiative is part of a deal finalized earlier this year to remove non-state-controlled arms, aiming to disarm various factions.

The transfer, however, has been slow since its initiation last month. The recent operations took place in Ein el-Hilweh, the largest refugee camp, and Beddawi, involving truckloads of weapons being handed over. This activity was confirmed by the state-run National News Agency and Palestinian representatives.

The context of this handover is complex. Palestinians in Lebanon face socio-economic challenges, including restrictions on citizenship and employment. This weapon transfer represents a potentially stabilizing factor amid ongoing tensions between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and Islamist factions.