Community Outrage: Demand for Stringent Actions Against Offensive Social Media Post

Tensions have sparked in Shahjahanpur after an objectionable social media post about Prophet Muhammad and the Quran led the local Eidgah committee to demand that the accused be charged under the National Security Act.

Committee members, including chairman Rahat Ali Khan and secretary Qasim Raja, submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, voicing their community's outrage.

Authorities have arrested the suspect, identified as KK Dixit, who faces charges under sections dealing with deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings. The incident has also prompted calls to investigate alleged fake journalism surrounding the event.

