Tensions Rise: Search Operation Underway in Doda Village

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have initiated a search operation for three suspected terrorists following intelligence reports. With no contact yet made, the situation remains tense as local MLA Meraj Malik’s recent detention adds to the region's growing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda/Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:25 IST
Security forces have intensified their presence in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid a search operation for three suspected terrorists. The operation comes in the wake of credible intelligence sources revealing their movement in the region, a senior police official confirms.

The search, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, was launched in the Bhallara area of Thathri on Friday evening and presses on. The operation has expanded to cover a significant area, with police and Army units cordoning off the village and nearby forests. Authorities have yet to make contact with the suspects.

The situation grows increasingly tense due to the recent detention of AAP state president and local MLA, Meraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act. The district remains in lockdown under stringent security measures, as officials remain vigilant in preventing any untoward incidents.

