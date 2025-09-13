Police Inspector Arrested Over Multi-Crore Waqf Property Fraud
A suspended police inspector, Sabhajeet Mishra, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal acquisition of a Waqf property valued at Rs 300 crore. The arrest followed intensive interrogation by a Special Investigation Team, prompted by complaints of forgery and misuse of power.
- Country:
- India
A suspended police inspector has been arrested, allegedly for playing a central role in the illegal takeover of a Waqf property valued at Rs 300 crore, according to officials. This arrest, made by a Special Investigation Team, reveals an intricate web of deceit surrounding the case.
The accused, Sabhajeet Mishra, is reported to be a close associate of incarcerated lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, who is accused of masterminding the fraudulent property acquisition. The arrest came after Mishra's eight-hour interrogation by the SIT on Friday, painting a grim picture of corruption and complicity within the system.
The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Moinuddin Asif Jah Sheikh, an 80-year-old descendant of Nawab Ibrahim. Sheikh accused Dubey and his associates of fraudulently claiming the property, aided allegedly by Mishra. Forged documents, false identities, and deceased individuals' names were reportedly used to fortify the fraudulent claim, raising questions about the depth of the collusion between local police and Dubey's network.
ALSO READ
PM arrives in Guwahati on two-day visit to Assam: Officials.
Ashoka University Partners with IMD to Revolutionize Climate Forecasting
Manipur Visit Finally Realized: A Critique of Modi's Focus
Call for Justice: Jadavpur University Tragedy Sparks Investigation
Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit