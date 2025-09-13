Left Menu

Police Inspector Arrested Over Multi-Crore Waqf Property Fraud

A suspended police inspector, Sabhajeet Mishra, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal acquisition of a Waqf property valued at Rs 300 crore. The arrest followed intensive interrogation by a Special Investigation Team, prompted by complaints of forgery and misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:14 IST
Police Inspector Arrested Over Multi-Crore Waqf Property Fraud
Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended police inspector has been arrested, allegedly for playing a central role in the illegal takeover of a Waqf property valued at Rs 300 crore, according to officials. This arrest, made by a Special Investigation Team, reveals an intricate web of deceit surrounding the case.

The accused, Sabhajeet Mishra, is reported to be a close associate of incarcerated lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, who is accused of masterminding the fraudulent property acquisition. The arrest came after Mishra's eight-hour interrogation by the SIT on Friday, painting a grim picture of corruption and complicity within the system.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Moinuddin Asif Jah Sheikh, an 80-year-old descendant of Nawab Ibrahim. Sheikh accused Dubey and his associates of fraudulently claiming the property, aided allegedly by Mishra. Forged documents, false identities, and deceased individuals' names were reportedly used to fortify the fraudulent claim, raising questions about the depth of the collusion between local police and Dubey's network.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025