Police Inspector Arrested Over Multi-Crore Waqf Property Fraud

A suspended police inspector has been arrested, allegedly for playing a central role in the illegal takeover of a Waqf property valued at Rs 300 crore, according to officials. This arrest, made by a Special Investigation Team, reveals an intricate web of deceit surrounding the case.

The accused, Sabhajeet Mishra, is reported to be a close associate of incarcerated lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, who is accused of masterminding the fraudulent property acquisition. The arrest came after Mishra's eight-hour interrogation by the SIT on Friday, painting a grim picture of corruption and complicity within the system.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Moinuddin Asif Jah Sheikh, an 80-year-old descendant of Nawab Ibrahim. Sheikh accused Dubey and his associates of fraudulently claiming the property, aided allegedly by Mishra. Forged documents, false identities, and deceased individuals' names were reportedly used to fortify the fraudulent claim, raising questions about the depth of the collusion between local police and Dubey's network.