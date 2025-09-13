Protest Tensions Flare in London: A Tale of Nationalism and Free Speech

Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in central London on Saturday, showcasing flags of England, Britain, and even the United States and Israel.

Organized by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, this march drew massive attention, sparking a counter 'Stand Up to Racism' protest.

With police presence bolstered by more than 1,600 officers, tensions mounted during a summer fraught with debates over immigration and national identity in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)