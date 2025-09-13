Indian Navy Launches DSC A 22, Third Diving Support Craft Under Make in India

The Indian Navy achieved another milestone in its ongoing fleet modernization and indigenous shipbuilding program with the successful launch of ‘DSC A 22’, the third vessel in a series of five Diving Support Craft (DSC) being built under contract with M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), Kolkata. The ceremony, held on 12 September 2025 at Titagarh, West Bengal, was presided over by Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Commander-in-Chief. In accordance with long-standing naval maritime tradition, the vessel was ceremonially launched by Mrs. Kangana Berry.

Indigenous Design and Construction

The project for five Diving Support Craft was formalized through a contract signed on 12 February 2021 between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), a private sector shipbuilding entity with growing capabilities in the defence maritime domain.

The ships, each with a displacement of approximately 380 tons, are catamaran hull vessels specifically designed to conduct professional diving operations in coastal waters. They are being equipped with state-of-the-art diving gear and support systems, enhancing the Navy’s capability to conduct underwater inspections, search-and-rescue operations, salvage tasks, and underwater repairs.

All five vessels are indigenously designed and constructed, adhering to the stringent Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The hydrodynamic analysis and model testing for the ships were carried out by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, ensuring high performance, safety, and efficiency in coastal operations.

Role and Importance of Diving Support Craft

The Diving Support Craft play a critical role in augmenting the Navy’s diving and salvage operations. These include:

Underwater inspections of ships and submarines.

Supporting repair and maintenance of underwater structures.

Assisting in submarine rescue missions.

Salvage operations in case of maritime incidents.

Contributing to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief by providing underwater clearance.

Their compact design, maneuverability, and specialized equipment make them indispensable assets for coastal and harbour operations.

Strengthening ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in Defence

The launch of DSC A 22 underlines the Navy’s strong emphasis on indigenization and aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. By engaging private shipbuilders such as TRSL, the MoD is diversifying and strengthening the indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, in his address during the ceremony, praised the collaborative efforts of the shipbuilder, designers, and Navy personnel in achieving this milestone. He emphasized that such projects not only enhance operational capability but also boost India’s defence manufacturing base, providing momentum to self-reliance in critical technologies.

The Road Ahead

With DSC A 22 now successfully launched, construction and outfitting will continue to prepare the vessel for sea trials and eventual commissioning into the Navy’s fleet. The other ships under the project are also at various stages of construction, with timely delivery expected over the next two years.

Once all five Diving Support Craft are commissioned, they will significantly enhance the Navy’s operational readiness, particularly in coastal and littoral zones. Their deployment will strengthen India’s maritime safety framework and reinforce the Navy’s ability to respond quickly to underwater contingencies.

A Proud Flagbearer of Indigenous Capability

The DSC A 22 project stands as a testament to India’s growing shipbuilding expertise, combining indigenous design, advanced technological inputs, and private sector participation. It not only bolsters the operational effectiveness of the Indian Navy but also symbolizes the nation’s determination to emerge as a global hub for defence manufacturing.