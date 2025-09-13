Notorious Burglary Gang Busted in Dhanbad and Bokaro

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police successfully dismantled a notorious inter-state burglary gang responsible for a string of daylight heists in government quarters across Dhanbad, Bokaro, and neighboring regions in West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh revealed that after a series of theft incidents, an efficient joint task force was established, leading to the arrest of five culprits, including the gang leader Raju Ansari, a Jorapokhar resident.

Thanks to advanced intelligence and technical surveillance, police seized over Rs 3 lakh in cash, alongside gold and silver items, solving numerous cases and restoring a sense of security among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)