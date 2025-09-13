Notorious Burglary Gang Busted in Dhanbad and Bokaro
Jharkhand Police arrested five members of an inter-state burglary gang targeting government quarters in Dhanbad, Bokaro, and nearby West Bengal districts. Using surveillance, the police apprehended the gang, recovering cash and valuables. The gang's leader, Raju Ansari, along with his accomplices, faced multiple charges across several districts.
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police successfully dismantled a notorious inter-state burglary gang responsible for a string of daylight heists in government quarters across Dhanbad, Bokaro, and neighboring regions in West Bengal.
Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh revealed that after a series of theft incidents, an efficient joint task force was established, leading to the arrest of five culprits, including the gang leader Raju Ansari, a Jorapokhar resident.
Thanks to advanced intelligence and technical surveillance, police seized over Rs 3 lakh in cash, alongside gold and silver items, solving numerous cases and restoring a sense of security among residents.
