Law and Order: The Backbone of Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated the critical importance of maintaining law and order in the state, describing it as a key driver for economic progress.

During a meeting with recently transferred superintendents of police (SPs), Naidu stressed that a stable legal environment is essential to attract investments and generate employment opportunities, which in turn accelerates economic growth.

He urged police officials to remain vigilant against crimes that exploit political cover and to leverage technology in their investigative processes, noting that the dynamic nature of crime requires contemporary policing strategies to ensure peace and security.

