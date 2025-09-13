Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Advocates Constructive Legislative Debates

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasized the importance of constructive debate in legislatures as the essence of democracy. Addressing the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference, he highlighted the need for discipline and integrity among lawmakers and urged legislators to focus on vital issues while warning against disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:03 IST
In a compelling address at the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stressed that constructive debate is fundamental to the health of democracy. He highlighted the troubling trend of disruptions and indiscipline within legislative bodies, which he argues undermines their dignity.

The Governor invoked Dr. B R Ambedkar's viewpoint that democracy relies not just on constitutional quality but also on the integrity of its practitioners. Gehlot underscored that the legislative, judicial, and executive branches are vital pillars of democracy, each contributing to its vitality through effective functioning.

Calling for a return to meaningful engagement in legislative debates, Gehlot outlined the responsibilities of legislative presiding officers in maintaining decorum and ensuring productive discussions. He implored legislators to address significant issues like social justice and environmental protection and emphasized the role of the legislature as a beacon of public trust and national interest.

