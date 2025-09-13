Polish Airspace Shielded Amid Rising Drone Threats
Poland, with NATO allies, deployed aircraft to safeguard its airspace against potential drone threats following Russia's activities in Ukraine. Lublin airport was closed temporarily due to security concerns. The action follows a recent incident of Russian drones entering Polish airspace, heightening regional tensions.
In response to a potential threat of drone strikes originating from conflict-stricken Ukraine, Polish and allied military aircraft were dispatched to secure Polish airspace on Saturday. In an unprecedented move, the airport in Lublin, located in eastern Poland, was shut down temporarily to ensure safety, as confirmed by Polish authorities.
The Operational Command of the Polish armed forces highlighted the preventative nature of these actions, aimed at safeguarding Polish airspace and protecting citizens, particularly those residing close to the Ukrainian border. Notably, the statement from the Command did not report any new violations of Polish airspace.
The tensions escalated after Russian drones reportedly breached Polish airspace earlier in the week during Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Amidst Russia's denial of targeting Poland, the Polish Air Navigation Agency confirmed that airspace around Lublin airport remained closed on Saturday to prevent any risks associated with flight operations.
