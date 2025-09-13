Tragic Drowning Incident in Telangana

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district when a woman and three children drowned in a rivulet on Saturday, as confirmed by local police.

The woman, who had been applying urea in a nearby cotton field, approached the rivulet to wash the empty bags. Her son and two other children, relatives of hers, joined her and began playing in the water.

Unfortunately, their games took a horrifying turn when the children started to drown. In a desperate attempt to save them, the woman also became a victim of the strong currents. No one was present to assist, resulting in the tragic loss of all four.