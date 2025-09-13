Left Menu

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 28 containers of Pakistani goods worth Rs 12 crore at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai. The containers, falsely declared as UAE origin, contained cosmetics and dry dates. Two individuals were arrested as part of 'Operation Deep Manifest'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took significant action by seizing 28 containers at the Nhava Sheva port, Navi Mumbai, filled with goods valued at approximately Rs 12 crore. Authorities confirmed the arrest of two individuals linked to this substantial haul on Saturday.

The seized containers were found to be loaded with cosmetics and dry dates, fraudulently declared as originating from the UAE, officials from DRI revealed. This operation, dubbed 'Operation Deep Manifest', led to the interception of these Pakistani-origin goods, weighing around 800 tonnes.

This consignment was imported by three Indian entities, violating prohibitions on goods from Pakistan imposed following the Pahalgam terror attack. The smuggling involved a complex web of transactions across Pakistani, Indian, and UAE nationals, with fabricated invoices and financial transactions routed to obscure the goods' origin. Arrests included a Customs broker and a Dubai-based Indian national implicated in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

