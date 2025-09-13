Birthday Betrayal: Neighbors Arrested for Heinous Crime

In a shocking turn of events, two young men were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, exploiting her birthday celebration to commit the crime. Local police have revealed further details about the incident.

According to Circle Officer Ankit Mishra, the victim's father filed a complaint on September 12. He reported that neighbors Rustam and Priyanshu, both aged 19, cunningly invited his daughter to a birthday party. Once they had isolated her, they perpetrated the assault.

The police promptly registered a case against the accused, leading to their arrest. Authorities have stated that the girl knew the suspects beforehand, which has become a focal point of the investigation. Further inquiries are being conducted to gather more evidence.

