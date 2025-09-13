Left Menu

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

Two individuals were apprehended at Mumbai Airport for allegedly using counterfeit Indian passports. The suspects, one from Nepal and another from Bangladesh, obtained the passports in Kolkata using forged documents. They were charged with forgery and other offenses under Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:31 IST
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have uncovered a fake passport operation, leading to the arrest of two suspects, one from Nepal and another from Bangladesh.

The duo, identified as Krishna Marpan Tamang and Niranjan Nath Subal Chandranath, allegedly secured counterfeit Indian passports in Kolkata using forged documents.

The pair had reportedly traveled to multiple countries with the fake passports. Upon his return from Muscat, one suspect's discrepancies in documentation led to their detection and subsequent confessions. Both face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act.

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025