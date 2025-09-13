International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

Authorities at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have uncovered a fake passport operation, leading to the arrest of two suspects, one from Nepal and another from Bangladesh.

The duo, identified as Krishna Marpan Tamang and Niranjan Nath Subal Chandranath, allegedly secured counterfeit Indian passports in Kolkata using forged documents.

The pair had reportedly traveled to multiple countries with the fake passports. Upon his return from Muscat, one suspect's discrepancies in documentation led to their detection and subsequent confessions. Both face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act.