Trump's Louisiana National Guard Proposal Sparks Legal Concerns and Protests

The Trump administration is considering deploying 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to enforce law in major urban centers, according to Pentagon planning documents obtained by the Washington Post.

Trump's focus on crime comes despite falling violent crime rates in several U.S. cities, leading to legal concerns and protests. Many view the measure as political rather than practical, questioning its intent as a genuine crime-fighting strategy.

Documents indicate the plan includes support roles for the military in high-crime neighborhoods, yet rely on Governor Jeff Landry's request for approval. The Pentagon has not confirmed full federal or state endorsement, making the proposal's status uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)