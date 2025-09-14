Left Menu

Tensions at Sea: U.S. Destroyer Intercepts Venezuelan Fishing Vessel

A U.S. destroyer intercepted a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel in its Special Economic Zone, creating tensions between the two nations. The action was deemed illegal and hostile by the Venezuelan government, which demanded an end to such maneuvers that threaten regional security and peace.

14-09-2025
Tensions at Sea: U.S. Destroyer Intercepts Venezuelan Fishing Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Venezuelan government has raised concerns after a U.S. destroyer intercepted and boarded a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel for several hours.

This incident took place in the South American country's Special Economic Zone, causing tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

Described as an unlawful and hostile act, the Venezuelan government highlighted the innocence of the nine fishermen aboard and called for an immediate cessation of these actions, citing threats to Caribbean peace and security.

