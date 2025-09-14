Union Minister Murugan Pledges Relief for Flood-Hit Villages in Punjab

Union minister L Murugan undertook a fact-finding mission to the flood-stricken villages of Punjab on Saturday, directly engaging with affected farmers, locals, and officials.

His tour spanned several communities, from Shahpur Bela to Nangal, where he examined the devastation wrought upon agriculture, transport, and drainage systems.

In discussions with farmers, Minister Murugan pledged federal help, highlighting the government's commitment to rebuilding infrastructure and ensuring timely relief. He underscored the urgent need for infrastructural improvements to mitigate future flood impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)