Union Minister Murugan Pledges Relief for Flood-Hit Villages in Punjab

Union minister L Murugan visited flood-affected areas in Punjab, interacting with farmers and locals to assess the damage. He assured them of government support and discussed with local officials about relief operations and future infrastructure improvements. Concerns include disrupted agriculture and transportation, with demands for a bridge to prevent future isolation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rupnagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister L Murugan undertook a fact-finding mission to the flood-stricken villages of Punjab on Saturday, directly engaging with affected farmers, locals, and officials.

His tour spanned several communities, from Shahpur Bela to Nangal, where he examined the devastation wrought upon agriculture, transport, and drainage systems.

In discussions with farmers, Minister Murugan pledged federal help, highlighting the government's commitment to rebuilding infrastructure and ensuring timely relief. He underscored the urgent need for infrastructural improvements to mitigate future flood impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

