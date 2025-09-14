Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Conducts Military Patrols in South China Sea

China has conducted routine military patrols in the South China Sea, warning the Philippines against provocations. Despite claims by neighboring countries, China asserts sovereignty over nearly all of the vital waterway, which facilitates over $3 trillion in commerce annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 07:02 IST
Tensions Rise as China Conducts Military Patrols in South China Sea
  • Country:
  • China

China's military announced on Sunday that it carried out 'routine' patrols in the South China Sea, issuing a stern warning to the Philippines to halt any provocative acts. Southern Theater Command spokesperson highlighted the need to prevent escalation in the region.

The Chinese military remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the nation's sovereignty in these contested waters.

Despite overlapping claims from the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam, China maintains that it controls nearly the entire South China Sea, a strategic waterway essential for over $3 trillion in annual global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

 Global
2
Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

 Global
3
Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

 Global
4
Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025