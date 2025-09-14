Tensions Rise as China Conducts Military Patrols in South China Sea

China's military announced on Sunday that it carried out 'routine' patrols in the South China Sea, issuing a stern warning to the Philippines to halt any provocative acts. Southern Theater Command spokesperson highlighted the need to prevent escalation in the region.

The Chinese military remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the nation's sovereignty in these contested waters.

Despite overlapping claims from the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam, China maintains that it controls nearly the entire South China Sea, a strategic waterway essential for over $3 trillion in annual global commerce.

