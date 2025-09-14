NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reacted to alarming reports of a journalist being assaulted near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, saw the journalist attacked by anti-social elements, raising serious questions about the safety of media personnel in the region.

Following the incident, the Lumding Press Club and locals expressed outrage, demanding strict action against those responsible and enhanced security measures for journalists. In response, the NHRC issued a notice to the Assam Police chief, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The journalist, rescued by police post-incident and hospitalized, has voiced concerns for personal safety and called for legal proceedings against the attackers. The NHRC's response underscores the gravity of human rights violations involved in this case.