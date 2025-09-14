NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Assam Police after reports emerged of a journalist assaulted near Lumding Railway Institute. The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, prompting the NHRC to order a detailed investigation. The journalist has requested legal action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reacted to alarming reports of a journalist being assaulted near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, saw the journalist attacked by anti-social elements, raising serious questions about the safety of media personnel in the region.
Following the incident, the Lumding Press Club and locals expressed outrage, demanding strict action against those responsible and enhanced security measures for journalists. In response, the NHRC issued a notice to the Assam Police chief, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
The journalist, rescued by police post-incident and hospitalized, has voiced concerns for personal safety and called for legal proceedings against the attackers. The NHRC's response underscores the gravity of human rights violations involved in this case.
ALSO READ
DPR Korea: UN report finds human rights situation still dire, a decade on
China-Serbia Extradition Treaty Raises Concerns Over Human Rights and Foreign Influence
UN Human Rights Chief Urges Restraint Amid Nepalese Unrest
Global Human Rights Concerns and Tibetan Struggles Highlighted at UNHRC
China's Human Rights Dilemma: Crackdowns and Courage