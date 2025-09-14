Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, despite ongoing legal challenges.

The pledge follows a recent meeting with the OBC Mahasabha at his residence, where community representatives presented various demands and secured assurances from Yadav on protecting their rights.

As the reservation issue awaits resolution in the Supreme Court, the central government's approval of a caste-based census aims to facilitate transparent data collection for all communities, further informing future policy decisions.