Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) amidst ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court. The OBC Mahasabha met with Yadav to discuss demands, with assurances given regarding community rights. The central government approved a caste-based census, supporting transparent data collection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, despite ongoing legal challenges.
The pledge follows a recent meeting with the OBC Mahasabha at his residence, where community representatives presented various demands and secured assurances from Yadav on protecting their rights.
As the reservation issue awaits resolution in the Supreme Court, the central government's approval of a caste-based census aims to facilitate transparent data collection for all communities, further informing future policy decisions.
