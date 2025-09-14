Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) amidst ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court. The OBC Mahasabha met with Yadav to discuss demands, with assurances given regarding community rights. The central government approved a caste-based census, supporting transparent data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, despite ongoing legal challenges.

The pledge follows a recent meeting with the OBC Mahasabha at his residence, where community representatives presented various demands and secured assurances from Yadav on protecting their rights.

As the reservation issue awaits resolution in the Supreme Court, the central government's approval of a caste-based census aims to facilitate transparent data collection for all communities, further informing future policy decisions.

TRENDING

1
NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

 India
2
All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025