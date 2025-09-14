Tensions Rise in South China Sea as China Warns Philippines

China's military announced on Sunday the execution of routine patrols in the South China Sea, cautioning the Philippines against provocations. The maritime standoff between the two nations, marked by regular clashes and extensive naval exercises, continues to escalate tensions in the region.

A spokesperson from China's Southern Theater Command urged the Philippines to refrain from inciting incidents and escalating tensions in the strategic waterway, warning that bringing in external forces would be futile. Despite these warnings, a response from the Philippine maritime council and armed forces was not immediately available.

In a related development, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported joint maritime exercises with Japan and the Philippines, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation and uphold freedom of navigation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized China's actions, supporting the Philippines and rejecting China's destabilizing activities in the disputed region.